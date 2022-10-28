Russian fighter jet crashes in Siberian city
A Russian military plane crashed into a residential area in southern Siberia,...
Hrithik and Deepika play pilots in the Indian Air Force, with Anil Kapoor as their superior officer in the film. Fighter’s new release date was announced alongside the publication of the film’s first official poster, which fans had been eagerly awaiting.
Poster for the upcoming Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan film, first seen here. Fighter
Anil Kapoor posted the first poster for his upcoming film Fighter to Instagram, and it features fast-moving fighter planes. While posting the poster online, Anil Kapoor announced that the film’s release date would be the weekend of Republic Day in 2024. Despite numerous delays, it appears like the creators of Fighter have finally settled on a release date. It’s go time!” Launch of #FIGHTER is scheduled for January 25, 2024. Don’t let go of your chairs!” Anil Kapoor pleaded.
Below is the official movie poster for Fighter
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Training for Hrithik Roshan’s Role in “Fighter”
Hrithik Roshan has been working tirelessly to perfect his performance in Fighter. The actor started a 12-week transformation programme in August that will culminate in November. According to an exclusive revelation from an Indian source, the actor will be spending time with the Air Base Officers and would observe them attentively to get into the skin of his character.
Shooting Schedule for Fighter
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.