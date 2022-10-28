Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the subject of much anticipation ever since it was first revealed

It’s the first time Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have worked together on screen, and the excitement among their fans is through the roof

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is an aerial action thriller starring both Anil Kapoor and himself

Hrithik and Deepika play pilots in the Indian Air Force, with Anil Kapoor as their superior officer in the film. Fighter’s new release date was announced alongside the publication of the film’s first official poster, which fans had been eagerly awaiting.

Poster for the upcoming Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan film, first seen here. Fighter

Anil Kapoor posted the first poster for his upcoming film Fighter to Instagram, and it features fast-moving fighter planes. While posting the poster online, Anil Kapoor announced that the film’s release date would be the weekend of Republic Day in 2024. Despite numerous delays, it appears like the creators of Fighter have finally settled on a release date. It’s go time!” Launch of #FIGHTER is scheduled for January 25, 2024. Don’t let go of your chairs!” Anil Kapoor pleaded.

Below is the official movie poster for Fighter

Training for Hrithik Roshan’s Role in “Fighter”

Hrithik Roshan has been working tirelessly to perfect his performance in Fighter. The actor started a 12-week transformation programme in August that will culminate in November. According to an exclusive revelation from an Indian source, the actor will be spending time with the Air Base Officers and would observe them attentively to get into the skin of his character.

Shooting Schedule for Fighter



A source close to the production told an Indian source, “The first schedule takes place outside Mumbai from November 15.” This is the first time that filming for Fighter will take place outside of India. Hrithik is in Mumbai until the 26th of November to wrap up the shoot, which will take a total of 10 days. The next step is a 20-day shoot in a Mumbai studio, which won’t wrap up until the middle of December.