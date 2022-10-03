Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s dreamy Mehendi ceremony

“We have a message for you,” : Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Both Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have just sent a heartfelt audio...
Richa recently posted additional images from her mehendi event. She was stunning in a three-piece lehenga ensemble created by Rahul Mishra. Ali is dressed in an Angarkha by Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani.
Brass canisters that were surrounded by rose petals and marigolds were strung up as decorations.
Check out the images:
Al A audio message was used to confirm the couple’s engagement and wedding plans. A few days ago, they made the formal announcement of the beginning of a new phase in their life by posting an audio message on Instagram specifically for their followers. In the message, they explained that they were beginning a new phase in their life.
Ali and Richa’s first encounter was in 2013 on the set of the film Fukrey. The couple had been seeing one other for about seven years prior to making their relationship public on social media in the year 2019.
According to reports, the couple will be getting back together for the third instalment of Fukrey.
