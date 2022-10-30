Rishab Shetty: Kantara should not remake in Hindi

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is rewriting Kannada film success.

He candidly discusses his film’s success, controversies, and criticisms.

The film depicted “Daiv Kola” controversially. After release, word-of-mouth spread quickly.

Kantara infected moviegoers nationwide. The film's huge success and positive reviews made it a hit. Like Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, Rishab Shetty's Kantara is rewriting Kannada film success. Rishab discusses hosannas and brickbats in this week's Big Interview. This interview explains Kantara and its cinematography.

Kantara made money. How?

Unsure. Suddenly. The film is lively and discusses our folklore. God probably blessed the film’s pan-India release.

Was the pan-India, dubbed release planned?



Later. I wanted to film coastal Karnataka’s soil, tradition, and culture, which few people know about. Regional seems more universal. “Daiv” explored nature vs. man. I also wanted to make Kannada agriculture films. Happened. OTT. After release, word-of-mouth spread quickly.

RishabShetty

Cultural and folkloric films—do they appeal?

Indeed. I watch. I like stories about my country, village, culture, and language. Indian lifestyle is distinct. That would enhance any content. Filmmakers/storytellers must pass on traditions. Our heritage should be preserved.

The film depicted “Daiv Kola” controversially. Response?

Everyone wants social media attention. Hot topics are discussed. Avoiding comments. Encourage. My film was about Daiv being fair. No classes. Movies. Critique it. Powerless. 99.99% like our film and us. 0.01%?

RishabShetty

Were you concerned about audience reception?

No. I’ve known Daiv Kola forever. Our family believes that. Shared my life. Village tale. I made Kantara.

Why did you write, direct, and star?



Flowed. Kantara was my dream role. Director wouldn’t have understood story.RishabShettyFamous climax. How did you write, direct, and perform that sequence?Four dialogue-focused co-writers. Nope. Dictate. The sequence wasn’t scripted. Daiv Guliga’s spirit entered Shiva in a few lines. I told everyone what to do, but nobody knew the Daiv Guliga story. DOP and fight master were unaware.I pictured four things. Our fight master described how spirits react in people. We used folk music. After the spirit entered me, there was a five-minute silence. Like theatregoers’. We improvised around four main visuals. Perhaps Daiv energy helped us.

RishabShetty

How do you address claims that your film exploits superstition?

I shared my thoughts. Daiv’s message unites humans and nature. Nature equalises. The film was optimistic. We weren’t malicious. Superstition is unstoppable. I wouldn’t hurt Daiv’s longtime keepers. I occasionally asked about the film’s plot. They helped authenticate the film.

How will KGF and Kantara’s success impact Kannada cinema?

Pan-India positioning. We can’t show every film in India. Kantara originally targeted Kannada audiences. Pan-Indian film. Seasonal Pan-India. First pan-Indian superstar Dr. Rajkumar. Multiple dubbings released Mahishasurmardini nationwide. Dr Rajkumar, Dr Vishnuvardhan, Amrit Sir, Shankarnath Sir, and Sidlingayya ji shaped Indian cinema. Boothayyana Maga Ayyu addressed current events. The climax flood was filmed with miniatures. How they shot it without VFX is beyond me.

Rishab Shetty’s #KantaraForOscars trending. Opinions?

Unaffected. That got 25000 tweets. I’m happy but don’t say so. Worked. Finished.

Writing, directing, or acting—which was hardest?

Acting was hardest. Expressionless actions. especially during Daiv Kola. I stopped eating meat 20–30 days before that sequence. Daiv Kola Alankar made me drink only coconut water. Sequence prasad. Collapsed. If the crowd slowed, I’d stand. Shooting, I ignored challenges. Discussing it. Firestick beating was real. Backfired. It hurt, but I wanted to.

RishabShetty

Dubbing prevents Hindi remakes.

Better.

Your Hindi actor?



Such roles require a belief in roots and culture. I love Bollywood stars. remakes.South films doing well in Hindi—what do you think?Seasonal. Every industry cycles. Audiences may not distinguish Bollywood, Sandalwood, etc. Bollywood. Kantara—Indian regional film. Hindi cinema. Indian content is watched in multiple languages. All Indian film industries contributed greatly.