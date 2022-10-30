Rishab Shetty: Kantara should not remake in Hindi

Rishab Shetty reacts after Kangana Ranaut praises Kantara
Kantara infected moviegoers nationwide. The film’s huge success and positive reviews made it a hit. Like Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is rewriting Kannada film success. Rishab discusses hosannas and brickbats in this week’s Big Interview. He candidly discusses his film’s success, controversies, and criticisms. This interview explains Kantara and its cinematography.
Kantara made money. How?
Unsure. Suddenly. The film is lively and discusses our folklore. God probably blessed the film’s pan-India release.
Was the pan-India, dubbed release planned?
Cultural and folkloric films—do they appeal?
Indeed. I watch. I like stories about my country, village, culture, and language. Indian lifestyle is distinct. That would enhance any content. Filmmakers/storytellers must pass on traditions. Our heritage should be preserved.
The film depicted “Daiv Kola” controversially. Response?
Everyone wants social media attention. Hot topics are discussed. Avoiding comments. Encourage. My film was about Daiv being fair. No classes. Movies. Critique it. Powerless. 99.99% like our film and us. 0.01%?
Were you concerned about audience reception?
No. I’ve known Daiv Kola forever. Our family believes that. Shared my life. Village tale. I made Kantara.
Why did you write, direct, and star?
How do you address claims that your film exploits superstition?
I shared my thoughts. Daiv’s message unites humans and nature. Nature equalises. The film was optimistic. We weren’t malicious. Superstition is unstoppable. I wouldn’t hurt Daiv’s longtime keepers. I occasionally asked about the film’s plot. They helped authenticate the film.
How will KGF and Kantara’s success impact Kannada cinema?
Pan-India positioning. We can’t show every film in India. Kantara originally targeted Kannada audiences. Pan-Indian film. Seasonal Pan-India. First pan-Indian superstar Dr. Rajkumar. Multiple dubbings released Mahishasurmardini nationwide. Dr Rajkumar, Dr Vishnuvardhan, Amrit Sir, Shankarnath Sir, and Sidlingayya ji shaped Indian cinema. Boothayyana Maga Ayyu addressed current events. The climax flood was filmed with miniatures. How they shot it without VFX is beyond me.
Rishab Shetty’s #KantaraForOscars trending. Opinions?
Unaffected. That got 25000 tweets. I’m happy but don’t say so. Worked. Finished.
Writing, directing, or acting—which was hardest?
Acting was hardest. Expressionless actions. especially during Daiv Kola. I stopped eating meat 20–30 days before that sequence. Daiv Kola Alankar made me drink only coconut water. Sequence prasad. Collapsed. If the crowd slowed, I’d stand. Shooting, I ignored challenges. Discussing it. Firestick beating was real. Backfired. It hurt, but I wanted to.
Dubbing prevents Hindi remakes.
Better.
Your Hindi actor?
