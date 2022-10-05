One of the most adored actors in Bollywood is Shah Rukh Khan.

His followers and his Bollywood counterparts find him to be highly likeable.

His stunning home Mannat and the events that take place there are only a couple of the many things he is well known for outside of his films

The Mannat parties are the talk of the town. Riteish Deshmukh recently discussed parties in an interview, revealing one of the host’s quirks that fascinates him.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat celebrations, according to Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh was recently invited by Samdish to share information about events held at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. When it comes to parties held in Mannat, Riteish, who appeared on-screen alongside SRK in Heyy Babyy for a song, disclosed two things. He joked that the food is always ready around three in the morning for gatherings at Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan will accompany guests as they make their way to their vehicles, and SRK will then personally arrive and open the car’s door to greet them as they go. Does this sound familiar to you? The same King Khan behaviour that irritates Gauri Khan was discussed in one of the Koffee With Karan 7 episodes.