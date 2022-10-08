Riteish Deshmukh starrer ‘Plan A Plan B’ announces release date
Riteish said, “The food is always ready at 3 a.m. whenever there is a gathering at Mannat. The host personally comes and unlocks your car door as you head out the door and toward your vehicle to bid you farewell, which is the finest part about Mannat. There you have it, Shah Rukh Khan.
Gauri Khan had once criticised Shah Rukh for always walking each visitor to their car during Koffee with Karan. “He always sees the guest off to their car,” she remarked. I think that he occasionally prefers to spend parties outside rather than inside. Following that, people begin seeking for him. Instead of having the party inside the house, it makes me feel like we are out on the street.
The events held at the Mannat estate, whether they are Khan’s Diwali festivities or just regular get-togethers, are reportedly lavish affairs.
Nobody is aware of what happens behind the scenes of a party, only the party’s appearance is revealed by the images that go viral on social media.
Riteish Deshmukh’s most recent acting appearance, according to IndianExpress, was in the Netflix movie Plan A Plan B, which he co-starred in with Tamannah Bhatia.
