Riteish Deshmukh, who plays the lead in the film Dhamaal, recently discussed the boycott movement in Bollywood in an interview.

He continued, “I believe everyone has a right to voice their ideas; we just have to do our own work,” in reference to the boycott culture. However, a boycott trend does not cause a movie to be a flop, and Brahmastra is the solution. After being boycotted, it is now a smash hit.

“So that’s what matters when it rains after the cricket game, just like in Lagaan. He also arrived as Brahmastra, and so to say, it rained. And this holds true for every sector.

The actor opened up about growing up in his father’s home during a free-flowing interview for Netflix. He said: “When your cricket ball travels all the way from terrace to living room, and you have to go inside to retrieve it, as a kid, you see 200 shoes lying around, blocking your way, and that is how I grew up, that was my childhood. I only needed to look at those shoes to determine whether or not my father was home.

He shared his experience working with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, and Mithun Chakraborty as he wrapped up the conversation. For me, success is being inside a TV with the guys I love after being simply a guy in front of one.

According to IndianExpress, Riteish Deshmukh has Visfot, Kakuda, and Mister Mummy scheduled as his upcoming projects.