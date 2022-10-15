Roohi and Yash’s response as Karan Johar sings Abhi Na Jao for them

Interestingly, the 50-year-old actor posted a video of his twin children Roohi and Yash on his verified social media account on Saturday.

Karan Johar shared a video in which his children can be heard informing him that he sings "very horribly."

Interestingly, the 50-year-old actor posted a video of his twin children Roohi and Yash on his verified social media account on Saturday. In the video, Yash is heard telling Karan that his singing is “awful,” and Roohi can be seen nodding in agreement. In defense of himself, Karan claims that he just has a trained voice “in his head.”

Karan Johar, a well-known director in Bollywood, is also a producer, actor, host, and judge. Along with all of them, the director has a unique fondness for singing, as seen by the fact that he never misses a chance to demonstrate his vocal skills. His children Yash Johar and Roohi Johar don’t seem to be too impressed by his talent, though.

Karan sings the well-known song “Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar” by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle as the video goes on. However, Roohi and Yash can be seen hiding their ears the moment he begins to sing. Although Karan begs them to “at least” listen to him, the brother and sister are seen continuing to ignore him. No fans of my surili aawaz at my house, Johar captioned the video on Instagram.

Over 400k people have seen the reel video, but KJo’s Instagram followers swamped the comments with laughing emojis. His professional friends were also making funny remarks in the background. Singer Stebin Ben added, “Sir you definitely need singing lessons,” while director Farah Khan wrote, “I should just produce videos with them.” One of the first people to respond to the video was Seema Ajdeh, followed by Sonali Bendre, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, and Sonali Bendre.

