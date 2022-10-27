“RRR,” starring Ram Charan, receives the esteemed Saturn Award

The makers of the film DVV Entertainment took the news to their social media handles and announced: “We RRR honored to win the prestigious #SaturnAward for the Best International award!! The entire team of #RRRMovie thanks the jury for appreciating our film…”

A video by Rajamouli was also released as he accepted the honour. “I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We are super elated. This is also the second Saturn Award for my films. The first one I won for Baahubali: The Conclusion. I would like to congratulate all the other winners.”

However, the movie also had a screening in Japan, where Ram Charan, who played the lead role, broke down in tears and remarked, “I can see so many emotions in this room, which is making me emotional. This is so heartwarming and so appreciative. I can never forget this moment.

“They say you lack words when you are emotional and right now, I don’t have enough words to express my emotions here. I will take this love from japan, the humility, the honesty and the respect you all give to fellow human beings, added Ram.”

RRR had a large fan base and had a tremendous amount of support from people all over the world. According to sources, it also featured actress Alia Bhatt in a pivotal part.