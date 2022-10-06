Advertisement
RRR team campaigns for Oscars to consider Ram as Best Actor

RRR team campaigns for Oscars to consider Ram as Best Actor

Articles
RRR team campaigns for Oscars to consider Ram as Best Actor
  • The SS Rajamouli team has begun their campaign for the Oscars event in 2019.
  • They recently unveiled a new “for your consideration” banner asking the Academy to give the movie consideration in 15 key categories.
  • RRR is one of India’s most popular films, grossing more than 1000 crore at international box offices during its theatrical run.
The SS Rajamouli team has begun their campaign for the Oscars event in 2019. They recently unveiled a new “for your consideration” banner asking the Academy to give the movie consideration in 15 key categories. Each year, movie companies circulate these lists and advertisements to attract the Academy’s attention and generate excitement for their upcoming releases. The RRR team has requested consideration in a number of categories, such as Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt), and others.

Additionally, RRR has expressed interest in being nominated for awards in a number of categories, including Best Original Song, Screenplay, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, and VFX.

RRR is one of India’s most popular films, grossing more than 1000 crore at international box offices during its theatrical run. Even with its Netflix distribution, the movie wowed fans in the west with its action sequences, plot, and all-star ensemble. It was only recently re-released in the US as part of the Beyond Fest and was met with a roaring reception. In addition, Jr. NTR recently tweeted on the reaction in Japan following the triumph in the west.

The Oscars 2023 producers released a statement on social media after revealing the winning ad. It read, “We are honoured that RRR’s overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box-office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic and cultural barriers.”

“Were grateful to each and every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made the journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here’s to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide,” it further read.

