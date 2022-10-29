Advertisement
Rumoured couple: Aditi Rao, Siddharth at Chennai airport

Articles
  • Aditi Rao Hydari’s rumored boyfriend, Siddharth, sent her a sweet birthday note.
  • Aditi was seen at the Mumbai airport on Friday night.

Recently, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been linked. Although they haven’t confirmed, their sweet birthday notes and constant dates have fueled the rumors. On Aditi’s birthday, Friday night, she and Siddharth were photographed at the Mumbai airport.

On Friday night, the rumored couple took a vacation. However, their location is unknown. However, it appears they wanted to spend time together for Aditi’s birthday. Siddharth wore casuals, while Aditi wore jeans and a tee with a black coat. They looked great together. Aditi posed for photos, but Siddharth went inside.

Rumored boyfriend sent her a sweet note and a photo on her 36th birthday. “Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari I pray all your dreams. The big ones, the small ones. And the ones yet unseen. Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don’t!,”

We’ve exclusively learned that they’ve been dating for a long time. Since falling in love with Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram sets, they’ve been together. A snitch told us, “ever since the movie, Aditi and Siddharth have been visiting each other’s places and going out.”

Paparazzi captured Aditi and Siddharth’s first public appearance at a salon in July. However, Siddharth yelling at the photographers caught our attention. From AR Rahman’s daughter’s reception to Mani Ratnam’s PS1 event in Chennai, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have been seen together.

Also Read

Siddharth Malhotra blushes as Karan Johar asks this question
Siddharth Malhotra blushes as Karan Johar asks this question

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly growing closer. Despite their best...

