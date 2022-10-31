Saba Azad replies the qurestions about using an old iPhone

Saba Azad, an actor, and musician, prefers to keep things genuine.

The actor from the Rocket Boys recently announced the wrap of her upcoming movie Minimum.

Along with this, she also shared a witty response to folks who questioned why she was still using an outdated phone.

Saba wrote, “And it’s a picture wrap for #minimumthefilm. Au revoir Laurie, it was a pleasure playing you!! Can’t wait for your eyes to meet our lill film!! All my love to the wonderful team @rumanamolla @shiladityabora @poojasgupte @geetanjalikulkarniofficial @namitdas @platoononefilms @ellanar_films @shilpi.agarwal A passing thought in answer to a “pressing” question I get asked ever so oft 😛 yep that’s an old cellular device – nope I am not about to get a new one anytime soon and damn straight it’s about to get older still. Ima keep this thing till it can no longer be repaired and/or I lose it!! Im not particularly into collecting new objects when the old function just fine, but that’s me – pls feel free to spend your hard earned as you please. That’s all for today’s useless trivia folks!! Samachar samapt hue!!”

Netizens praised Saba’s remark, saying it is wonderful to see a celebrity act like a commoner. Early this year, Saba received acclaim for her portrayal of Parwana Irani. Homi Bhabha’s love interest in the television series Rocket Boys. She seems to be enjoying her relationship with star Hrithik Roshan, in my opinion. They recently formalised their relationship.