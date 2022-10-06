Saif Ali Khan’s dream role is Mahabharata

Saif Ali Khan, an actor who most recently appeared in the newly released movie Vikram Vedha, has stated that he would be open to playing a role in the Mahabharata.

The actor claimed that although he doesn’t have a dream role, such a movie would be a huge spectacle.

He added that he has been having this conversation with Ajay Devgn since the 1999 film Kachche Dhaage. Saif stated in a recent interview that he would be interested in acting in the Mahabharata if it were made in the style of The Lord of the Rings.

charaSpeaking to Bollywood Bubble about his dream role, Saif said, “I don’t think like that. I just think of what I am offered. I don’t really have a dream subject. I don’t think there’s any point in thinking like that. But what I would like to do is act in Mahabharata, if someone makes it like Lord of the Rings. We’ve been talking about that with Ajay Devgn since Kachche Dhaage—in our generation, it’s the dream subject. We’ll get the Bombay film industry with the South if that’s possible. Karana is more appealing to me, there are a lot of great characters.”

In terms of his professional life, Saif Ali Khan most recently appeared in the Vikram Vedha movie, which also features Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. The Pushkar-Gayathri-directed movie is a remake of the same-named Tamil movie from 2017. R. Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar all had significant roles in the 2017 movie. Even though the movie is having trouble at the box office, it has earned excellent reviews.

In addition, he will appear with Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Sunny Singh in the pan-Indian movie Adipurush. As thunderous waves and lightning strike the shore, Prabhas, who plays the part of Lord Ram, shoots his arrow toward the heavens. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan portrays Lankesh, the villain. Adipurush is the film adaption of the Hindu epic Ramayana, which is hailed as a movie glorifying “the triumph of virtue over evil.” Om Raut, known for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is the film’s director.