‘Salaam Venky,’ starring Kajol, receives a release date

Kajol turns emotional as co-star Kamal Sadanah surprises her

  • Fans of Kajol may rest easy: the actress has finally revealed when her upcoming flick Salaam Venky will hit theatres.
  • Kajol announced her good news on her various social media accounts.
  • Moreover, we simply can’t contain our enthusiasm.
Revathy, who will direct the picture, will be working with Kajol for the first time in front of the camera. The original working title of the film was Last Hurrah, according to a PTI article. The plan was unveiled in October of last year. Meanwhile, on December 9, 2022, moviegoers can see Salaam Venky.

Kajol posted the photo on her Instagram account, along with the remark “We’ve set a date, too! When it premieres on December 9, 2022, Salaam Venky will be playing in theatres near you.” Salaam Venky is based on a remarkable true tale about a mother’s resilience in the face of adversity, and it was produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios banners. In addition to Kajol, the film has a slew of other impressive performers who work together to tell the story of a courageous mother who overcame enormous odds. We have faith that Kajol and Revathy will bring something important to the screen, even though we don’t know much about the film itself.

You may learn more about this in the official statement:

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol began filming Salaam Venky in February 2022 and posted a selfie of herself and Revathy holding the clapboard at the start of production. “Today we set out on the adventure of telling a narrative that had to be told, travelling a road that had to be travelled, and honouring a life that had to be celebrated. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starlet said in the caption, “We can’t wait to share this unbelievable true story of #SalaamVenky with you.”

However, on the professional front, Kajol will soon be seen in a remake of the American legal and political drama series The Good Wife.

