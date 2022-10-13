Salman Khan celebrates Pooja Hegde’s birthday

Salman Khan sends his best wishes to Palak Tiwari on her birthday
Salman Khan wished Palak Tiwari on her birthday. She is set to...
The actress shared a video with Salman Khan from the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets a while back on her Instagram account. On the sets, the entire cast and staff were spotted toasting her birthday. Salman now wished Pooja a happy birthday on Instagram.
Birthday greeting from Salman Khan
Salman leaked a photo from the sets showing Pooja joyfully slicing three cakes. She is wearing red glittery trousers and a white shirt. Salman, on the other hand, may be seen wearing black jeans and a casual t-shirt. Venkatesh Daggubati, another South celebrity, is also visible in the image. In a message to his followers, Salman said, “Happy birthday @hegdepooja.”
Look at this:
information on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in addition to this. In April 2023, it will be released.
