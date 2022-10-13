Salman Khan celebrates Pooja Hegde’s birthday

Pooja Hegde, an actress, has aged a year today.

Warm remarks from her supporters, friends, and business associates have filled social media.

It appears from her social media post that she is having a working birthday.

The actress shared a video with Salman Khan from the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan sets a while back on her Instagram account. On the sets, the entire cast and staff were spotted toasting her birthday. Salman now wished Pooja a happy birthday on Instagram.

Birthday greeting from Salman Khan

Salman leaked a photo from the sets showing Pooja joyfully slicing three cakes. She is wearing red glittery trousers and a white shirt. Salman, on the other hand, may be seen wearing black jeans and a casual t-shirt. Venkatesh Daggubati, another South celebrity, is also visible in the image. In a message to his followers, Salman said, “Happy birthday @hegdepooja.”

information on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan



Farhad Samji is the director of Salman and Pooja’s movie. Shehnaaz Gill, of Bigg Boss fame, will make her acting debut in this movie. Ram Charan will be seen making a special appearance, Salman recently said. At a press conference, the celebrity remarked, “He (Ram Charan) came to see me and he said, ‘I want to do this.’ I told him, ‘No-no’. But he said, ‘I want to be with you in the same frame.’ I thought he was just kidding, so I said we will talk about this tomorrow. And the next morning, he got his vanity van. He even got his costume. He was there before us. So, I asked him, ‘What are you doing?’ To which he said, ‘I just want to be here’.” The exciting motion picture is planned for release in December 2022.

Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in addition to this. In April 2023, it will be released.