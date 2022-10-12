Salman Khan Defamation Case

Advertisement
THE BOMBAY HIGH COURT reserved its decision on an appeal filed by actor Salman Khan against a March order of a city civil court that denied him relief in connection with a defamation case he had filed against NRI Ketan Kakkad and others for uploading social media videos about the actor’s alleged activities in his Panvel farmhouse.

The actor told a single-judge bench led by Justice C V Bhadang that the content, including videos posted on social media by his neighbour Kakkad in Panvel, where he owns a farmhouse, was not only disparaging or defamatory but also created communal bias and was communally inflammatory. Khan had filed a defamation claim against Kakkad in the city civil court, requesting that the recordings be removed and that he refrain from making such comments in the future. After the civil court refused to issue an injunction, the actor petitioned the Supreme Court.

Kakkad had told the trial court, through his lawyers Abha Singh and Aditya Pratap, that Khan had filed a defamation action to force him to give up his struggle for his Panvel land.

Kakkad contended that his words were based on facts about Khan’s property and thus did not constitute defamation. The lawyers argued that because Khan is a celebrity, he has made everything about himself public, including information about his Panvel farmhouse, and hence his appeal should be dismissed.

Senior counsel Ravi Kadam, who was representing Khan, stated that the films published by Kakkad are speculative. “They are not only defamatory but also communally provoke viewers against Salman Khan,” he stated.

According to the video screenplay, Kadam stated that Kakkad speaks about Khan being a member of a minority community and attempting to usurp a Ganesh temple in Panvel near his farmland, which is libellous.

