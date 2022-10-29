‘Salman Khan is protecting Sajid Khan,’ says Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra went to the Juhu police station in Mumbai on Saturday to record a statement against director Sajid Khan.

Sherlyn Chopra went to the Juhu police station in Mumbai on Saturday to record a statement against director Sajid Khan. She spoke to the journalists present outside the police station and claimed that the officers had failed to assist her. She added that Salman Khan is helping Sajid Khan, who is untouchable.

In a paparazzi video, Sherlyn said, “Sajid Khan ke sar par kisi aur nahin, Salman Khan sir ka hanth hain. Unke hontein, Sajid Khan ka koi baal tak baka nahin kar sakta hai (Sajid Khan is being protected by Salman Khan. No one can touch him).” She also claimed that she visited the police station after her calls went unanswered about her complain against Sajid. She also said that after she requested a female police officer to record her statement in the case, however, she feels helpless after not getting much help.

“Maine Assistant police commissioner ko call kiya and bola ‘Juhu Police meri madad nahin kar rahi hain. Pata nahin kya majbori rahi hongi, upar se koi dabab ayaa hoga ki mera statement na liya jayein. Mai yehi soch rahi hu ki agar ek celebrity ke sath aisa ho sakata hain toh ek aam mahila ke sath kya kuch nahin hota hoga (I have informed Assistant police commissioner that Juhu Police isn’t helping me I don’t know why my statement is not being taken, there might be some kind of pressure against it I wonder what can happen to an ordinary woman if a celebrity is being treated in such a way) ,” Sherlyn added with teary-eyes. She claimed that all she asks for in this matter is an impartial decision.

Everything started in 2018, when Sajid Khan became embroiled in the #MeToo scandal when nine actresses who had collaborated with him on various films accused him of sexual harassment. Along with Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra, Mandana Karimi, and others, Sherlyn was one of them. Sherlyn had previously been seen going to the police station to lodge a police complaint against the director.

Sajid is presently a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, a reality programme hosted by Salman Khan. It’s his first appearance since quitting as Houseful 4’s director in the wake of the accusations.