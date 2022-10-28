Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger 3’ delayed to Diwali 2023

Tiger 3 was delayed due to VFX. Due to the pandemic, VFX artists worldwide are busy.

Salman Khan surprised everyone by announcing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as an Eid 2023 release and Tiger 3 as a Diwali 2023 release. Speculation about the delay followed the announcement. Tiger 3 with Salman and Katrina Kaif was delayed due to VFX. Due to the pandemic, VFX artists worldwide are busy.

What delayed Tiger 3?

Maneesh Sharma, Aditya Chopra, and the Tiger 3 team want to make a world-class action thriller with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The studio doesn’t want to compromise on the visuals of either of their tentpole films, so they announced a new release date for Tiger 3 to give more time for VFX. “The vision of Maneesh Sharma, Aditya Chopra, and the entire Tiger 3 team is to bring out a world-class action thriller with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The studio is clear – they don’t want to compromise on the visuals of either of their tentpole films and hence, took the call to announce a new release date for Tiger 3, giving more time on the VFX front of Tiger3. The action scenes are complex and they are said to be creating one of the biggest action sequences ever for the extended climax of Tiger 3, which will be high on stunts and complex visuals,” said a source close to the development.

Aditya Chopra advised Salman to release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid because the visual effects would take time. Fans would want to see Salman in this festive season.“Salman and Eid go hand in hand, and when Tiger 3 VFX deliveries could not match the timelines for an April release, Adi discussed it with Salman and felt it was best to delay the film to Diwali. He also told Salman that he should deliver on his commitment of an Eid release with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” the source said, adding that Salman was game for this because he felt the delay of Tiger would give him more time to sit on the edit and post-production of the film rather than rushing through it.

Shah Rukh Khan has yet to film his Tiger 3 cameo. Shah Rukh Khan has an action-packed cameo like Salman in Pathaan. After Pathaan’s release, this reunion of two of Indian cinema’s biggest stars is expected to happen easily. The mega-action block will be shot at YRF and require extensive VFX. “Much like Salman in Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has an action-packed cameo in the film. He is yet to shoot for the part and this reunion of two of Indian cinema’s most celebrated superstars is now expected to happen at ease post the release of Pathaan based on date availability. The sequence will be shot at YRF, and even this would need extensive use of VFX as the idea is to create a mega-action block. It would have been a race against time for Eid release, and hence, it’s always better to deliver an uncompromised product to the audience, especially when the stakes are so high,” the source said.

