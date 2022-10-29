Boxer Vijender Singh has joined the cast of “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”.

Salman Khan posted a picture from the set of the film on his Instagram account.

The actor was recently seen riding a Cruiser motorcycle and traveling through the Ladakh valley.

Fans of Salman Khan have been impatiently awaiting with bated breaths any new information regarding his next flick “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan”. Since Salman Khan made the announcement about the film in August, on the occasion of his completion of 34 years in the industry, there has been a tremendous amount of excitement surrounding the film on the Internet. Salman was seen in the teaser riding a Cruiser motorcycle and traveling through the Ladakh valley when the official title logo of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was revealed by the actor. Following that, on the occasion of Dussehra, Salman surprised his fans by revealing his new appearance from the film. Now, the actor has confirmed that boxer Vijender Singh has joined the cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan while sharing yet another glimpse from the set of the film.

Vijender Singh has been added to the cast of “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”, and Salman Khan is happy to have him on board.

Today is Vijender Singh’s birthday, and in honor of the event, Salman Khan posted a picture from the set to his Instagram account, in which he can be seen alongside Vijender, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal. All of them are shown in the picture to have their fists up in front of them. Vijender Singh can be seen seated next to Salman Khan, who is looking handsome in a white shirt and black trousers. Salman Khan, on the other hand, is wearing a black shirt with grey pants. Salman Khan said in the caption of a picture he shared from the set of Kisi Ka Brother Kisi Ki Jaan, “Happy bday hamare boxer bhai @singhvijender .. welcome on board #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan … @jassie.gill @thesiddharthnigam @raghavjuyal.”The picture was taken on the set of the film. Take a gander at the photo that has been provided here.

Farhad Samji is the director of the film, and Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh are playing the leading parts. The film is an action-packed entertainer. In addition, there is a Pan-Indian ensemble cast in this film. Salman Khan recently stated that South Indian superstar Ram Charan would make a brief appearance in the film as part of a cameo role. During this time, A source reported exclusively that the film will have two unique cameos: social media star Just Sul and Tajik musician Abdu Rozik, who will appear in a special song alongside Salman.

A few days ago, Salman said that the highly anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan will be released in theatres on Eid 2023.

