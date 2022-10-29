Salman Khan work with director Atlee on his next movie

Salman Khan works with Jawan director Atlee on an upcoming film.

The Bollywood superstar wants to work with many talented filmmakers, especially from South cinema.

Tiger 3, the third film in the franchise, stars him as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger again.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a promising acting career. However, the Tiger 3 actor has had several unsuccessful films recently. Salman Khan wants to work with many talented filmmakers, especially from South cinema. Latest reports suggest that the Bollywood superstar may work with Jawan director Atlee on an upcoming film.

According to reports, Salman Khan likes director Atlee’s work and wants to work with him. The young Tamil director, who has only made blockbusters, is also eager to direct the Bollywood superstar. After Atlee completes his Tamil film with Thalapathy Vijay, the actor-director duo may work on a family film.

Atlee’s future films

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, marks Atlee’s Bollywood debut. The action-comedy will premiere in June 2023. Thalapathy Vijay’s 68th film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 68, will feature Atlee for the fifth time.

