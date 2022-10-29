Samantha Ruth Prabhu hopeful after being diagnosed with myositis

In her most recent Instagram post on Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu disclosed that she had been given the diagnosis of myositis.

In her most recent Instagram post on Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu disclosed that she had been given the diagnosis of myositis. Which is an inflammatory disease that causes muscle weakness. The actress, sharing an update on her health, wrote that “The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon.”

Posting a picture from the hospital, the actress began the note with these words: “Your response to the Yashoda trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realizing that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with.”

The actress wrote that she is getting closer to recovery and added, “The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.” She signed off the post with these words: “This too shall pass.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

In her professional life, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon collaborate on the film Arrangements Of Love with Downton Abbey director Philip John. Samantha will play a bisexual lady who owns and operates her own detective firm in the movie. Yashoda, her upcoming movie, had its trailer released earlier this week. According to reports, the actress will also appear in Russo Brothers’ Citadel.

The last time we saw Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She will appear in the movie Shaakuntalam as well. She recently released the latter’s first glimpse. With the wildly popular web series The Family Man 2, the actress made her significant digital debut last year.