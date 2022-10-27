Sara Ali Khan left The Immortal Ashwatthama

Sara Ali Khan has left Vicky Kaushal’s The Immortal Ashwatthama.

The film will be revived with a new leading lady.

Since The Immortal Ashwatthama was announced, Vicky Kaushal has been in the spotlight. Vicky even started preparing for the movie and showed off his body transformation. Sara Ali Khan was rumoured to star opposite Vicky. Unfortunately, the film that debuted earlier this year was shelved. The film will be revived with a new leading lady.

After script revisions, Sara Ali Khan left Vicky Kaushal’s The Immortal Ashwatthama, India Today reported. Sara joined the film after the producers wanted a younger girl. After the script was revised, the dates clashed, making it impossible. The source said the makers wanted an older actress for the film, so they were looking for another option. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is rumoured to play Vicky.

The Immortal Ashwatthama pre-production

Vicky Kaushal, who has audience credibility, is still involved in the project, according to a source. Since the film is massive, the makers are spending 8-10 months on pre-production to make sure everything is ready.

At work, Vicky Kaushal is filming the autobiographical drama Sam Bahadur. He just finished filming. He’ll appear in Laxman Utekar’s untitled romantic comedy with Sara Ali Khan and Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.