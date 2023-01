Sara Ali Khan poses with Janhvi and Ananya in Diwali party

Sara Ali Khan has been setting Diwali fashion goals with her blingy outfits. Her handsome brother Ibrahim Ali Khan joins her at Diwali

Sara Ali Khan attended Amrit Pal Bindra’s Diwali party on Sunday.

She posted Instagram photos with Ananya, Janhvi, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, and others.

Sara Ali Khan has been setting Diwali fashion goals with her blingy outfits. Her handsome brother Ibrahim Ali Khan joins her at Bollywood Diwali parties. Star kids attended Amrit Pal Bindra’s party on Sunday. Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others attended the party.

Patakhas for Diwali

Sara gave Diwali fans a peek. She posted Instagram photos with Ananya, Janhvi, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, and Ibrahim. Her girls’ photos are popular. Traditional yet chic outfits made the trio look stunning. Ananya looked stunning in a red sheer saree and blingy blouse. Janhvi wore a shimmery saree with a plunging neckline blouse and Sara a printed lehenga. Boys wore sherwanis. Sara wrote, “Happy Diwali. All the best.”

Sara called Janhvi and Ananya “Patakhas” in an Instagram story collage. Writing, “Happy Diwali. Only pyaar for these 2 patakhas.”

After Sara posted the photos, fans reacted. “you are looking so beautiful.” wrote a fan. Another Varun-Sara supporter was seen. “Varsara.” Commenters mentioned Kartik Aaryan. “4th slide me only kartik aaryan is missing,” fans wrote.

Workfront

Sara stars in Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal. Their first film was shot. Gaslight stars Sara, Vikrant Massey, and Chitrangada Singh.

