Shah Rukh, Aryan, Kiara attends Amritpal Singh’s Diwali Celebration

On October 24, India celebrates Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights

Numerous Bollywood parties are now taking place in Mumbai

Celebrities include Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif

The Diwali celebration of Bollywood producer Amritpal Singh Bindra has also been confirmed. He just produced the film Maja Ma, starring Madhuri Dixit and Gajraj Rao, for those who are unaware.

The celebrations have begun! Today, on October 24, India celebrates Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights. Obviously, Bollywood celebrities are not an exception to this rule. Numerous Bollywood parties are now taking place in Mumbai. Let's examine the specifics. Initially, we caught glimpses of T-Series owner Krishan Kumar's Diwali celebration. Then, we gained access to photographs from Shilpa Shetty's Diwali celebration.

At this party, several prominent celebrities were spotted entering the location. Some of them are Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, and his wifey Katrina Kaif.

It is the first time this year that the popular actor Shah Rukh Khan has attended a Diwali party in public. His son Aryan Khan arrived at the venue in Mumbai in a separate vehicle. Aryan was also sighted at Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali party a few days ago.

In addition, we observed Alia Bhatt’s best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor at the party location. The prominent actress Kiara Advani was also spotted by the paparazzi as she arrived in style at the party afterwards. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara’s boyfriend, has not yet been spotted at the site.

Janhvi Kapoor appeared as well during Amritpal Singh’s Diwali party. She was spotted wearing a shimmering saree and waving elegantly to the paparazzi.

While director-producer Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali party continues to immerse B-celebrities Town’s in a festive mood, only time will reveal what’s cooking at the party.

