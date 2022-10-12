Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan enlists Lior Raz from "Fauda" for Aryan Khan: Here's Why

Shah Rukh Khan enlists Lior Raz from "Fauda" for Aryan Khan: Here's Why

  • The literary abilities of Aryan Khan are taken very seriously by Shah Rukh Khan.
  • According to many accounts, King Khan collaborated with the screenwriter and common actor Lior Raz from the Israeli-hit show Fauda
  • In order to help Aryan Khan prepare for his first job as a writer
According to a source close to Khan, who spoke with the media website, “Aryan is now working on a script for a web series that is being produced by Red Chillies Productions with a group of other writers. Lior Raz is an example of one of them.

The preparation for the launch of the project has already begun, and the official launch could take place before the end of the year. Aryan is interested in gaining knowledge regarding the process of filmmaking. Before he dives headfirst into the management of the company, he would like to launch his career as a writer first.”

The search for actors for Aryan Khan’s project is currently in full swing, and production on the show is scheduled to begin at the end of 2022.

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is also scheduled to make her acting debut in the Indian adaptation of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

