Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s 27 years of DDLJ dialogues

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol quickly became a popular combo. Since 1995, the blockbuster has captivated audiences. Dulhania Le Jayenge, a Bollywood classic, turns 27 today. Despite its age, the love drama nevertheless entertains all types of viewers. The legendary film has everything for movie fans, from the train sequence to Raj and Simran’s endearing relationship.

27 iconic years: Dilwale Dulhania Yash Chopra produced Aditya Chopra’s Le Jayenge. Raj and Simran fall in love while travelling Europe. Raj wants to marry Simran but her father has pledged to marry her to his friend’s son. The film was India’s highest-grossing and most successful. 10 Filmfare Awards.

Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Achala Sachdev, Himani Shivpuri, Pooja Ruparel, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Karan Johar, and Arjun Sablok also star.

Dialogues we still remember: As the film completes 27 years today, let’s relive famous lines from the longest-running Indian film.



Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) met Simran in India. Instrumentalist. Simran ran to meet him in the mustard fields. Raj replied, “Tum mujhse pyaar karti ho? Raj: Mujhpe bharosa hai? Simran: Khudse bhi zyada.”

Raj said, “Tum mujhse pyaar karti ho? Simran: Sabse zyada, Raj: Mujhpe bharosa hai? Simran: Khudse bhi zyada.”

Simran’s mother exclaimed, “Sapne dekho, zaroor dekho,” after learning about her romance with Raj. Bas unke poore hone ki shartmat rakho.”

During their vacation in Europe, Raj said to himself, “Agar woh tumse pyaar karti hai to woh ek baar palat ke dekhegi… Palat… Palat…”

Simran informs Raj she’ll marry her father’s friend’s son after vacation. Raj said, “Sapne dekho, zaroor dekho… Bas unke poore hone ki shart mat rakho.”

Amrish Puri’s final line to Simran, “Jaa, Simran, jaa. Jee le apni zindagi.”



When Simran’s father learns of their love story, he begs Raj to leave and says, “Toh kya hua agar maine jhooth sirf tumhe paane ke liye kaha tha? Toh kya hua agar tumhare chehre ke siva mujhe koi aur chehra dikhayi nahi deta? Toh kya hua agar tumhare naam ke siva mujhe koi aur naam yaad nahi rehta? Toh kya hua agar yeh awara tumhe deewano ki tarah pyar karta hai? Toh kya hua? Pyaar sab kuch toh nahi hota na.”

Shah Rukh Khan:

The actor is preparing for Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film debuts on January 25, 2023. He owns Dunki and Jawan.

Kajol’s next film: Venky. On December 9, 2022, it hits theatres. The Good Wife, an adaption of the American legal and political drama, will star her next.

Kajol's next film: Venky. On December 9, 2022, it hits theatres. The Good Wife, an adaption of the American legal and political drama, will star her next.