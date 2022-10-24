Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to Suhana Khan’s latest Picture  

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana will debut as an actress. “The Archies” is her web film. However, many celebrities are hosting Diwali party

Suhana Khan attended Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party

Her Instagram posts caught Shah Rukh Khan’s attention

Shah Rukh Khan commented on her daughter’s post which caught everyone’s attention

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana will debut as an actress. “The Archies” is her web film. However, many celebrities are hosting Diwali parties. Suhana Khan attended Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. Stunning in a saree. Her Instagram posts caught Shah Rukh Khan’s attention. He asked with a sweet comment.

Shah Rukh Khan’s reactions

The young actress captioned with a yellow heart. Shah Rukh Khan said, “The speed at which they grow up, defies the laws of time….so elegant & graceful ( did u tie the saree urself??!! ) Suhana also immediately replied saying, “@iamsrk love youuu uhh no @gaurikhan did it for me.” Gauri wrote, “Saree are so timeless.” Ananya Panday also commented, “You’re just too good to be trueeeeee.”. Shweta Bachchan and Shanaya Kapoor also dropped comments.

Suhana wears a Manish Malhotra cream sequinned saree. She wore shimmer makeup and tied her hair. Her minimalist look and single earring are winning hearts online.

Check this out

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on Suhana Khan photo

Advertisement

The Archies: Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda join Suhana in their OTT debut. Zoya was nervous about The Archies. The Archies teaser and first look were released on social media. “Get ready to take a trip down memory lane ’cause The Archies is coming soon only on @netflix_in,” wrote Akhtar

Shah Rukh Khan: Deepika Padukone and John Abraham star in Pathaan. The film debuts on January 25, 2023. He owns Dunki and Jawan.

Also Read Suhana Khan shares a cute birthday wish for ‘The Archies’ director Zoya Akhtar Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan....