Shatrughan Sinha says Rajesh Khanna stopped talking to him

Shatrughan Sinha, an actor, has said that late actor Rajesh Khanna struggled for days to forgive him. For running against him in the Delhi election. In a recent interview, Shatrughan claimed that Rajesh considered ways to combat him. Furthermore, he said that Rajesh ceased speaking to him following the elections.

Shatrughan also remembered how, a few years later, when they both ended up in the hospital, he had a desire to meet Rajesh Khanna. He said that even though Rajesh passed away before they could meet after being discharged.

In an interview, Shatrughan spoke about Rajesh, “We fought against each other in a Delhi election for which he couldn’t forgive me for many days. He thought, ‘Mere khilaaf tum kaise khade ho gaye (How could you contest against me)?’ I said, ‘I am not contesting against you. It’s the political party that decides who contests from where’. Because LK Advani had won there by a huge margin. And he had won from Gandhi Nagar with a margin of more than 1 lakh votes. He had to let go off one seat. So, let go off Delhi. People started taking political mileage that, ‘Advani ji ne Delhi chhod diya (Advani left Delhi)’. And Rajesh Khanna lost that election by some 2000-3000 votes only. Then Rajesh Khanna contested again for the vacant seat, and I was put up against him.”

He also added, “We were very good friends. After the election, he stopped talking to me. I tried to sort things out. I even said sorry to him after a few years. When I was in the hospital a few years later, Rajesh Khanna was also hospitalized. I used to often tell my daughter Sonakshi that when I get discharged from the hospital I’ll go straight to meet him. But I couldn’t meet him. Sonakshi only told me one day that Rajesh Khanna uncle is no more. But I had apologised to him way before that.”

Together, Shatrughan and Rajesh appeared in a number of films, including Rajkumar Kohli’s Muqabla from 1979. Rekha, Sunil Dutt, Vinod Mehra, Reena Roy, Bindiya Goswami, and others also appeared in the movie. Additionally, they appeared together in the films Dushman Dost and Naseeb (1981), Dil-e-Nadaan (1982), Maqsad (1984), and Aaj Kaa M.L.A. Ram Avtar (1984). (1984).