Sheykhar Ravjiani predicts Pathaan’s music will “blow up.”

Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen and is expected to hit theatres this year.

It is one of the most eagerly awaited movies

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is an action comedy

Advertisement

The film’s teaser commercial was released by the producers in March of this year, and fans have been anticipating SRK’s comeback since since the film’s announcement trailer was released. Pathaan was filmed in a number of locales in Dubai, Spain, and Mumbai.

Also Read Deepika Padukone posts a picture of a “work in progress” on Pathaan One of the most eagerly anticipated movies right now is Pathaan from...

Sheykhar Ravjiani discusses the music from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan.

Sheykhar Ravjiani, the music director of Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Pathaan, recently gave fans an update on the soundtrack. “Back to the musicverse of #pathaan and the electrifying power of @iamsrk. It’s definitely gonna blow up! It’s positively going to get you off the floor! Need I say more? #vishalandsheykhar @VishalDadlani @kumaarofficial #siddharthanand @yrf ” Vishal Dadlani replied, “Todu gaane hai, jisne bhi sune hain sab aisa hi kehte hain. Baaki, aap tak pahunche tab aap mujhe zaroor bataaiyyega.”

Look it over:

Also Read John Abraham confirmed the dubbing for Pathaan Pathaan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone is one...

Advertisement

About Pathaan

On January 25, 2023, Pathaan will be made available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. After Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor and Deepika will team together once more. John and Shah Rukh Khan worked together for the first time on the film Pathaan.