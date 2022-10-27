Advertisement
Shilpa Shetty daughter Samisha celebrates Bhai Dooj with Viaan

  • Actress Shilpa Shetty uploaded a video clip from their children Samisha and Viaan’s Bhai Dooj celebrations on Instagram.
  • On Thursday, she and Viaan experienced adorable moments as she instructed her daughter in the holiday rituals.
  • Samisha and Viaan were dressed identically.
Actress Shilpa Shetty uploaded a video clip from their children Samisha and Viaan’s Bhai Dooj celebrations on Instagram. On Thursday, she and Viaan experienced adorable moments as she instructed her daughter in the holiday rituals. Samisha and Viaan were dressed identically. Shamita Shetty responded to their video alongside followers. Shilpa appeared in the video sporting a floral ethnic dress and white sneakers. Her children dressed in white slacks and bright pink flowery kurtas. Shilpa was holding a puja plate that included roli, two laddoos, and a diya.

She instructed Samisha to apply the vermillion to Viaan’s forehead in the video. Her daughter followed her instructions exactly. Shilpa then requested that Samisha sprinkle some rice on her brother’s head. She then instructed her daughter to provide Viaan laddoo. After giving the sweets to Viaan, Samisha said to Shilpa, “Can I.” To which Shilpa replied, “Yes, you must” and started laughing. Viaan gave a red flower to his sister and said, “Happy Bhai Dooj. Viaan and Samisha hugged each other in the end and their mother said, “Awwww.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Shilpa wrote, “bhai-behen ki yaari, hoti hai sabse pyaari (The friendship of brother and sister is always lovely). Happy Bhai Dooj to all! (handfolded, diya and heart emojis).” Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty commented, “Awwww (red heart emojis)” and Samaira Sandhu wrote, “Soo cute, her can I melted my heart.” Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Vaibhavi Merchant dropped heart emojis.

Shilpa’s fan responded to the clip by writing, “Cuteness overflowing.” Can I eat? said another supporter. Yes, Samisha.. that pie is adorable. Laddu is requesting Laddu. Happy Bhai Dooj and God bless, another devotee remarked. Many supporters sent little Samisha heart emoticons.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa were wed in 2009. In 2020, Samisha was born through a surrogate. She will soon be featured with Sidharth Malhotra in Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force.

 

