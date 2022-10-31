Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s daughter Samisha Shetty gave golf a try

Samisha Shetty Kundra, a Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s adorable kid, never fails to melt our hearts.

Shilpa enjoys taking vacations with her family and resting with her children, Viaan and Samisha Kundra.

Shilpa learned this time, though, about Samisha’s passion for golf while she was on vacation.

Advertisement

Samisha Shetty Kundra, a Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s adorable kid, never fails to melt our hearts. Shilpa enjoys taking vacations with her family and resting with her children, Viaan and Samisha Kundra. Shilpa learned this time, though, about Samisha’s passion for golf while she was on vacation.

Samisha’s second birthday was a while back, and Shilpa posted a sweet video of her daughter on her Instagram account. Samisha was seen arguing with her father Raj in the video and claiming that Shilpa was her mother. She was even seen giving her mother kisses.

Also Read Shilpa Shetty daughter Samisha celebrates Bhai Dooj with Viaan Actress Shilpa Shetty uploaded a video clip from their children Samisha and...

Alongside it, Shilpa had written:

“MINE! YOU came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of it. Thank youuuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha. I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last breath. Happy birthday Samisha, our little baby is 2.”

See the video here:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Also Read

Earlier, Actress Shilpa Shetty uploaded a video clip from their children Samisha and Viaan’s Bhai Dooj celebrations on Instagram.