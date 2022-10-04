Shraddha Kapoor discusses role of women in Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor discussed the ways in which things have changed in the Hindi film industry for the role of female performers

Since the time when she first began her career 12 years ago

Shraddha has expressed her opinion that she believes things are better for female performers now than they were in the past due to the increased number of films that are being made from the viewpoint of a woman in this day and age.

Shraddha commented, “A lot of things have changed since I started off, especially for female actors. Now we see films made from a female gaze, with the actress being the driving point of the story.”

She went on to say that “Not only are women headlining many films and stories but they are also written in a deeply layered manner, which can create an impact. It’s a great time for women in Indian cinema.”

In the meantime, regarding her professional life, Shraddha will soon be seen co-starring with Ranbir Kapoor in a movie that was directed by Luv Ranjan. Shraddha began her professional life 12 years ago with the film Teen Patti, but she shot to fame with the sequel Aashiqui 2.