Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ to Appear in Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’

Shraddha Kapoor confirms Stree sequel is on the way.

She appears in ‘Bhediya’ song Thumkeshwari alongside Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

Reports say franchises will form a horror-comedy movieverse.

Thumkeshwari, Bhediya’s new song, features Shraddha Kapoor. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon star in the song, released recently. Shraddha’s cameo surprised fans. She appears in the song in Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya costume.

Shraddha revealed Stree is back in a behind-the-scenes video. Fans also speculated about a Stree sequel. In the new video, Shraddha Kapoor confirms Stree 2 months after Rajkummar Rao.

Shraddha said, “Super vibe, its so nice to be back on set. Its so exciting for me because we are going to start Stree 2 very very soon.”

Shraddha’s appearance in Thumkeshwari has connected Stree to Bhediya. Fans want to see Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya in Stree 2.

The Stree-Bhediya crossover will feature Varun Dhawan. Reports say Dinesh Vijan’s franchises will form a horror-comedy movieverse. Shraddha’s Stree will be in Bhediya, followed by Varun’s in Stree 2.

