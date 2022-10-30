Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ to Appear in Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’

Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ to Appear in Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’

Articles
Advertisement
Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ to Appear in Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’

Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ to Appear in Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’

Advertisement
  • Shraddha Kapoor confirms Stree sequel is on the way.
  • She appears in ‘Bhediya’ song Thumkeshwari alongside Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.
  • Reports say franchises will form a horror-comedy movieverse.
Advertisement

Thumkeshwari, Bhediya’s new song, features Shraddha Kapoor. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon star in the song, released recently. Shraddha’s cameo surprised fans. She appears in the song in Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya costume.

Shraddha revealed Stree is back in a behind-the-scenes video. Fans also speculated about a Stree sequel. In the new video, Shraddha Kapoor confirms Stree 2 months after Rajkummar Rao.

Shraddha said,  “Super vibe, its so nice to be back on set. Its so exciting for me because we are going to start Stree 2 very very soon.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Advertisement

 

Shraddha’s appearance in Thumkeshwari has connected Stree to Bhediya. Fans want to see Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya in Stree 2.

The Stree-Bhediya crossover will feature Varun Dhawan. Reports say Dinesh Vijan’s franchises will form a horror-comedy movieverse. Shraddha’s Stree will be in Bhediya, followed by Varun’s in Stree 2.

Also Read

One dead on the set of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Luv Ranjan’
One dead on the set of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Luv Ranjan’

A 32-year-old man was brought to the hospital dead. The shooting for...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could lose their royal title
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could lose their royal title
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram will appear on The Mirza Malik Show
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram will appear on The Mirza Malik Show
SHC stops ‘Scrap Fest’ in Karachi for immoral activities
SHC stops ‘Scrap Fest’ in Karachi for immoral activities
Emily Ratajkowski makes her Marc Jacobs show debut with a short bob
Emily Ratajkowski makes her Marc Jacobs show debut with a short bob
Ahsan Mohsin & Minal Khan to make an appearance on the Show
Ahsan Mohsin & Minal Khan to make an appearance on the Show
Meghan Markle accused of behaving like 'really scary' boss
Meghan Markle accused of behaving like 'really scary' boss
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story