Shravan Tiwari wants to make a horror film on the city of Varanasi

Director Shravan Tiwari of The Advocate and The Tattoo Murders (Kamathipura) has previously shot two projects in Varanasi and has conceptualised a third one centred on the holy city.

The self-taught director (49), who was born in Prayagraj, says he wants to explore the horror genre using Varanasi as the setting. “I shot for majorly for my film 706 (2019) that starred Atul Kulkarni, Divya Dutta and Mohan Agashe. During the pandemic, I also worked on my upcoming web-series Murshid starring KK Menon, Zakir Hussain and Tanuj Virmani. I am extremely fascinated with the city and have numerous stories in mind that I’m looking forward to shoot there,” he says.

Sharing more about the city, Tiwari adds, “The mystic locations of Varanasi can be aptly used in making a unique horror film, something like Anthony Hopkins starrer The Rite. Such plots will find a great premise in the city of mysticism.”

With Jimmy Shergill, Indraniel Sengupta, and Abhimanyu Singh, the director completed Aazam. “It’s in post-production and we hope to release in March next year. Besides, my other project is a story of a terrorist in Kashmir and we are in talks with Urmila Matondkar and Rajat Kapoor. We hope to start the shoot early next year in Uttarakhand.”

Despite being from UP, he was raised in Gujarat and began working in the media industry for about two decades after earning his MBA from Pune. Tiwari started making movies and picked up skills as he went.

“I have not gone to any film school nor have assisted anyone. I did pick up good team and learnt hands on with trials and errors. I have made many mistakes and have learnt from them. Technology has made things very simple for everyone. I write and edit all my stuff, as I am confident about my craft I like to explore more. Initially one should go slow and take less risks, later on you can up your game. Thankfully, I am in a phase where there multiple opportunities to opt for.”

The Advocate (2013), which Tiwari wrote, directed, and edited, won regional state prizes in three categories.

“I also made a Hindi film The Last Don (2014) with Gujarati actor and another one titled Firoz that could not release. I will surely remake it someday. Meera Chopra and Tanuj Virmani starrer Kamathipura which was renamed The Tattoo Murders (2021) is streaming on OTT platform,” he shares.