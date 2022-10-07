Shreya Ghoshal is going on a world tour to mark her 20 years in music industry

Shreya Ghoshal, a well-known playback singer, must be ecstatic today because she has now been in the film industry for 20 years.

She has made the decision to go on a world tour as a gift to her admirers on this special occasion.

She began honing her abilities after discovering her potential at an early age and has since won multiple awards for her work in the music industry, including four National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, and two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

Ghoshal gave a detailed account of her itinerary, mentioning that she will be visiting Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the USA among other places. The legendary singer announced today that her tour would begin and end on November 19, 2022.

She asked her fans to attend her shows and get tickets on September 29. She had posted on Twitter, “Hello fans! This October-November, I’m bringing my live concert to your city in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Amsterdam and the USA. And this time it is all the more special as we are celebrating #20yearsofSG. Cannot wait to see you all!”

According to news agency IANS, when asked specifically about her upcoming US tour, Shreya Ghoshal stated, “This US tour is very special for me as I am completing twenty years in Bollywood, and what a beautiful way to celebrate my journey with my fans. Coincidentally, this is my first tour in the US after the unfortunate pandemic disruption.”

The popular singer further said: “I am humbled to be a part of the concert and to be able to continue entertaining my fans. I always had an amazing experience performing for the warm crowd of the US and I am quite excited to perform there after three long years.”

People who want to learn more about her singing style should take a listen to some of her well-known songs, including Ghoomar, Deewani Mastani, Teri Ore, Barso Re, and Dola Re Dola, to mention a few.