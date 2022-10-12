Advertisement
Siddhant Chaturvedi wishes to retire after working with Deepika, Katrina, Alia

  • At the trailer premiere event for his next film Phone Bhoot, Siddhant Chaturvedi discussed his experiences working with three A-list actresses
  • Namely Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif.
  • This information was revealed by an Indian newspaper
Siddhant stated that it had been a privilege for him to work with Katrina, Alia, and Deepika, and that he hopes to retire at the end of this season due to the fact that he has achieved enough for the season.

Siddhant remarked, “I think I should retire after having worked with Alia, Deepika, and Katrina. They are 3 of the most celebrated actors in modern times, and it’s an honour for me to work with all 3 of them.”

Siddhant’s first film, Gully Boy, featured Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, and his subsequent film, Gehraiyaan, included Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Siddhant’s next film, Phone Bhoot, again stars Katrina Kaif.

The horror comedy titled “Phone Bhoot” will be released in theatres on November 4, with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter playing the key parts.

