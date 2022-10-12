Siddhant Chaturvedi says he have a crush on Katrina Kaif’s sister
Karan Johar complimented Siddhant Chaturvedi's original poetry throughout the programme. He continued,...
Siddhant stated that it had been a privilege for him to work with Katrina, Alia, and Deepika, and that he hopes to retire at the end of this season due to the fact that he has achieved enough for the season.
Siddhant remarked, “I think I should retire after having worked with Alia, Deepika, and Katrina. They are 3 of the most celebrated actors in modern times, and it’s an honour for me to work with all 3 of them.”
Siddhant’s first film, Gully Boy, featured Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, and his subsequent film, Gehraiyaan, included Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Siddhant’s next film, Phone Bhoot, again stars Katrina Kaif.
The horror comedy titled “Phone Bhoot” will be released in theatres on November 4, with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter playing the key parts.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.