The 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho stars Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra.

The two had never before worked together for an on-screen project before.

Nitya Mehra made her Hindi film directing debut with this movie.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Excel Entertainment, respectively, and Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar. The audience praised Katrina and Siddharth’s chemistry in Baar Baar Dekho. Ram Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, Sarika, and others also acted in the movie.

Recently, a previously unreleased BTS image of Katrina and Siddharth taken on the Baar Baar Dekhi set has surfaced. Sid is seen pouting in the picture, while Katrina is seen making a weird expression. While the Student Of The Year actor looked dashing as always in a grey jacket and paired it with a multicoloured muffler, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress is seen wearing a gingham print coat and a blue and red stole. The two can be seen in the picture alongside a crew member.

View the PIC of Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif:

Recently, a previously unreleased BTS image of Katrina and Siddharth taken on the Baar Baar Dekhi set has surfaced. Sid is seen pouting in the picture, while Katrina is seen making a weird expression. While the Student Of The Year actor looked dashing as always in a grey jacket and paired it with a multicoloured muffler, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress is seen wearing a gingham print coat and a blue and red stole. The two can be seen in the picture alongside a crew member.



View the PIC of Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif: