Edition: English
Edition: English

Sidharth Malhotra discusses the difficulties he experienced as an outsider

  • Sidharth Malhotra has advanced significantly in his career since making his Bollywood debut in the 2012
  • His debut movie was Student Of The Year opposite Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.
  • In the past ten years, the actor has established his talent in movies like Shershaah, Kapoor and Sons, and many others.
Sidharth Malhotra spoke openly on battling with self-doubt and how difficult it is to survive in the film industry as an outsider in an interview with Pinkvilla. Additionally, he mentioned that when a movie is a failure, a lot is written about the actors, which can be detrimental to one’s mental health.

Sidharth Malhotra discusses self-doubt and difficulties that an outsider faces
In a Pinkvilla interview, Sidharth Malhotra was questioned if he has self-doubt in trying circumstances, especially since he lacks a film background and a support system. “Of course.” He said that for people who come from the outside to a new city, sustaining in the film industry is challenging. “Sometimes you feel in the early stages of your career you’re a small part of the film. You can’t do more than just give your scene and shots. The director is shooting it, the editor is editing it, producers presenting it. You have very little to do apart from that day of work on set. That’s why you don’t have control over the fate of the film. So I feel at that times when films don’t go your way, there are so many opinions in our media and so much written so quickly it is bound to play on your head,” said Sidharth.

According to Sidharth, it is very challenging for outsiders to succeed in Bollywood unless the crowd adores them. “If you don’t get that appreciation and love, you really can’t fall back on anyone blindly to work with you. I’ve only made association with people because they’ve liked some of my films, or they feel I’m fit for that role. It’s not like there have been some easy films to gauge and just get. Every film has been a conversation- some have worked, some haven’t, but the inherent love of the audience or the likability that the audience gives you is the only thing that you hold on to as an actor who comes fresh into the business,” he added

“Yes, it’s very challenging, it takes a toll on your mental health, and your morale. It takes a while to get your affairs in order back and focus on your craft and what you have at present. I keep telling my family this is where my slightly stubborn attitude has come in handy because it’s very difficult to beat someone who doesn’t stop trying.” he further continued

