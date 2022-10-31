Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sidharth Malhotra match steps with Sadhguru on Kaala Chashma

Sidharth Malhotra match steps with Sadhguru on Kaala Chashma

Articles
Advertisement
Sidharth Malhotra match steps with Sadhguru on Kaala Chashma

Sidharth Malhotra discusses the difficulties he experienced as an outsider

Advertisement
  • Sidharth Malhotra visited the Isha Foundation and got to know activist and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.
  • In the video, Sadhguru and Sidharth can be seen chatting and enjoying coconut water while strolling along a beach.
  • In fact, Sidharth is so taken aback by Sadhguru’s dance prowess that he jokingly gives him a part in a movie.
Advertisement

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra visited the Isha Foundation and got to know activist and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. Both Sidharth and Sadhguru can be seen dancing to the former’s well-known song Kaala Chashma in a video that was both released by them on Instagram Reels. In fact, Sidharth is so taken aback by Sadhguru’s dance prowess that he jokingly gives him a part in a movie.

Also Read

Will Kiara Advani marry Sidharth Malhotra in December
Will Kiara Advani marry Sidharth Malhotra in December

Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan grilled Kiara about her relationship with Sidharth...

In the video, Sadhguru and Sidharth can be seen chatting and enjoying coconut water while strolling along a beach. Sidharth performs his well-known hookstep from Kaala Chashma, which was included in his film Baar Baar Dekho, later in the video. In response, Sadhguru imitates him as well. “I see you got the movies Sadhguru ji,” says Sidharth as everyone around them applauds. “The next film should be featuring you. Save Soil. Make a film on it. It will be for a good cause and like you said, it will influence people,” he adds. Sadhguru responds, “You do it. We will support you.” The video ends with the two matching steps once again.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Advertisement

The meeting was to promote Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation’s Save Soil campaign. Sharing the video, Sidharth wrote, “Tapping feets, talking movies and a conversation towards a #HealthyFuture with the one & only @sadhguru. Walking the trail of #SaveSoil for a better tomorrow.”

Also Read

Karan Johar’s Diwali pooja photos show Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani beaming
Karan Johar’s Diwali pooja photos show Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani beaming

Celebrities have been spotted attending expensive Diwali parties recently that Manish Malhotra,...

Born Jagadish Vasudev, Sadhguru is a Coimbatore-based yoga and spiritual guru. He is a Padma Vibhushan recipient and counts some well-known Indian actors, such as Kangana Ranaut, Upasana Konidela, Rakul Preet Singh, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among his followers and disciples.

Recently, Sidharth was spotted in the last Tuesday’s release, Thank God. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are also featured in the Indra Kumar comedy movie. The movie received mixed reviews upon release and performed poorly at the box office, taking in only 29 crore nett in its first six days.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story