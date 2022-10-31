Sidharth Malhotra match steps with Sadhguru on Kaala Chashma

Sidharth Malhotra visited the Isha Foundation and got to know activist and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra visited the Isha Foundation and got to know activist and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. Both Sidharth and Sadhguru can be seen dancing to the former’s well-known song Kaala Chashma in a video that was both released by them on Instagram Reels. In fact, Sidharth is so taken aback by Sadhguru’s dance prowess that he jokingly gives him a part in a movie.

In the video, Sadhguru and Sidharth can be seen chatting and enjoying coconut water while strolling along a beach. Sidharth performs his well-known hookstep from Kaala Chashma, which was included in his film Baar Baar Dekho, later in the video. In response, Sadhguru imitates him as well. “I see you got the movies Sadhguru ji,” says Sidharth as everyone around them applauds. “The next film should be featuring you. Save Soil. Make a film on it. It will be for a good cause and like you said, it will influence people,” he adds. Sadhguru responds, “You do it. We will support you.” The video ends with the two matching steps once again.

The meeting was to promote Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation’s Save Soil campaign. Sharing the video, Sidharth wrote, “Tapping feets, talking movies and a conversation towards a #HealthyFuture with the one & only @sadhguru. Walking the trail of #SaveSoil for a better tomorrow.”

Born Jagadish Vasudev, Sadhguru is a Coimbatore-based yoga and spiritual guru. He is a Padma Vibhushan recipient and counts some well-known Indian actors, such as Kangana Ranaut, Upasana Konidela, Rakul Preet Singh, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among his followers and disciples.

Recently, Sidharth was spotted in the last Tuesday’s release, Thank God. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are also featured in the Indra Kumar comedy movie. The movie received mixed reviews upon release and performed poorly at the box office, taking in only 29 crore nett in its first six days.