Slayer Bhumi Pednekar walks in an all-black attire

Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor are currently filming their next movie in the UK. But since it’s been almost a month, she posts on social media to keep her fans up to date. And since the weekend is coming up, the actress’s latest Instagram post gives off Boss Lady vibes.

For those who don’t know, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress posted a funny video on her social media account on Friday. In the video, she looks beautiful in all black. She walks down the street with a lot of swagger in the video. The music of Sam Smith’s song “Unholy,” which features Kim Petras, gives her walk a touch of style.

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress posted the reel video to Instagram with the caption “Walking into the weekend like a boss” and a punch emoji. The post got the attention of her fans, her Instagram friends, and her friends in the film industry right away. While her fans left lots of red heart and fire emoticons in the comments section, her co-star Arjun Kapoor said something funny.

The Ki & Ka actor wrote, “Entering the matrix,” which is interesting. Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, called Bhumi a “slayer.” Archana Puran Singh also said nice things about “This new avatar” by Bhumi. Some Internet users called her “Krrish,” which is the name of a popular Hrithik Roshan character.

In September, she and Arjun started filming their next movie together. It was said that they would shoot for about 30 days in and around London. The movie with no name will also be filmed in Mumbai and maybe a few other Indian cities.

Bhumi’s last movie was Raksha Bandhan, which was directed by Anand L. Rai and starred Akshay Kumar. Arjun’s last movie was Ek Villain Returns, which starred John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

