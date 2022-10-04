Soha Ali Khan’s birthday, Saba Pataudi shares memory montage

Brothers and sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi and Saif Ali Khan are among the most stylish in Bollywood.

They set a fantastic example for brothers and sisters everywhere.

Rarely do they pose for a photo together, but Saba frequently posts throwbacks from when they were kids.

Advertisement

Soha Ali Khan turned a year older today, and congratulations are pouring in from all directions. In honour of this momentous event, Saba made a film in which they reenact scenes from their youth.

Also Read Soha Ali Khan misses Mansoor Ali Khan on death anniversary His daughters, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan, paid tribute to...

Saba penned “Soha…Times together. Our journey ahead….Then n Now….Memories… unfold. All these special days n moments, We’ve shared, Looking back…beautiful times. Love U! Wishing You..all the VERY Best. Happy Birthday My baby sister . Ps. Random pics. Didn’t specifically include or exclude ANY1. Mostly Just US.” Many fans also wished the actress on her birthday. In fact, Saba recently also shared a picture with Soha and wrote, “LOVE Both….Sister n MY Inni jaan Always….!”

Soha is featured alongside Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna in the online series Hush Hush.

Take a look at the clip here:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Also Read Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu pose for seflie in Mumbai traffic Soha Ali Khan and her actor-husband Kunal Kemmu decided to make the...

Soha Ali Khan posted a poster online with the caption, “Spilling the beans soon, until then let’s keep it #HushHushOnPrime, Sep 22.” We are intrigued by the poster and can’t wait to see what their imperfect lives are like. Shahana Goswami, who also posted the poster, commented, “My lips are sealed…but we’ve got secrets to reveal.” Enthusiasts demonstrated their support by leaving positive messages. Another user added, “Trust Shahana to always choose intriguing projects!” while a third user wrote, “Look forward to viewing it.. best luck to you n the team.” Enjoying the anticipation!