Sonam Kapoor and others Wish Anaya Panday on her birthday

  • Ananya Panday is one of Bollywood’s most popular actresses.
  • She debuted in Student Of The Year 2 and will star with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2.
  • Her film industry friends have sent her heartfelt birthday wishes on social media.
Ananya Panday, who debuted in 2019 with Punit Malhotra’s Student Of The Year 2, has become one of Bollywood’s most popular actresses. In three years, Ananya has appeared in few films. She’s established herself in Bollywood’s glamorous world. Her film industry friends have sent her heartfelt notes and cute pictures for her 24th birthday.

The Archies star Suhana Khan posted a selfie with Ananya on her Instagram story. Writing:  “HBD Annie. @ananyapanday keep shining and being the life of the party. I hope you get everything you want this year once a cutie always a cutie.”
Ananya Panday birthday wishes
Sara Ali Khan wrote:  “Happiest Birthday to the funniest, prettiest and cutest girl. It’s always a blast when you are around. Keep crackling you patakha. “Ayushmann Khurrana, who will star with Ananya in Dream Girl 2, wrote: “Happy Birthday A.P. (Not the best pic as it’s a screen grab of our Dreamgirl 2 announcement. Should click more pics.” Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vaani Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, and others sent Ananya love on social media.

Ananya Panday’s career
The actress stars in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Arjun Singh directed. Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann Khurrana's wish for Ananya Panday.

