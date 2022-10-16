Sonam Kapoor full fills mom duties for son Vayu Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, had their first child in August 2022. The actress has shown glimpses of what it’s like to be a mother. The actress posted some photos from the Karva Chauth festival on Instagram on Saturday. Her little boy was with her as she got ready for the festival.

As she got ready for the Karva Chauth festival, the actress was seen on her Instagram reel nursing her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. “It’s so nice to go back to the real world with my team, get dressed up, and meet people. I love being back in my home ground. I love you, #Mumbai, even with your scars and cracks “she wrote something.

In her last post, the actress said that during Karva Chauth, she doesn’t fast for Anand Ahuja. Sonam said, “My husband doesn’t like Karava Chauth because he thinks people should only fast sometimes.” so I’ve never kept it! But we both think that holidays and traditions are great ways to bring family and friends together.

She went on to say, “I love that my mom loves celebrating it, and I love being a part of it and dressing up.” @kapoor.sunita you always have the best dos! Your energy and kindness are well-known, and I hope to be like you. Everyone, happy KC!”

Sonam Kapoor was last seen at work in The Zoya Factor, which starred Dulquer Salmaan. Her next role will be in Blind.

