Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor full fills mom duties for son Vayu Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor full fills mom duties for son Vayu Kapoor

Articles
Advertisement
Sonam Kapoor full fills mom duties for son Vayu Kapoor
Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja, had their first child in August 2022. The actress has shown glimpses of what it’s like to be a mother. The actress posted some photos from the Karva Chauth festival on Instagram on Saturday. Her little boy was with her as she got ready for the festival.

As she got ready for the Karva Chauth festival, the actress was seen on her Instagram reel nursing her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. “It’s so nice to go back to the real world with my team, get dressed up, and meet people. I love being back in my home ground. I love you, #Mumbai, even with your scars and cracks “she wrote something.

In her last post, the actress said that during Karva Chauth, she doesn’t fast for Anand Ahuja. Sonam said, “My husband doesn’t like Karava Chauth because he thinks people should only fast sometimes.” so I’ve never kept it! But we both think that holidays and traditions are great ways to bring family and friends together.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Advertisement

She went on to say, “I love that my mom loves celebrating it, and I love being a part of it and dressing up.” @kapoor.sunita you always have the best dos! Your energy and kindness are well-known, and I hope to be like you. Everyone, happy KC!”

Sonam Kapoor was last seen at work in The Zoya Factor, which starred Dulquer Salmaan. Her next role will be in Blind.

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her married life on her 10th wedding anniversary
Kareena Kapoor opens up about her married life on her 10th wedding anniversary

Kareena Kapoor on her 10th wedding anniversary reveals personal details about her...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Popular couple Nimra and Asad shares their plans
Popular couple Nimra and Asad shares their plans
From Kinza Hashmi to Amar Khan hot and Sizzling dance video that lit social media on fire
From Kinza Hashmi to Amar Khan hot and Sizzling dance video that lit social media on fire
Shah Rukh Khan praises Deepika Padukone's acting in
Shah Rukh Khan praises Deepika Padukone's acting in "Pathaan"
The historic coronation of King Charles is likely to be postponed
The historic coronation of King Charles is likely to be postponed
Alum C.J. Harris Dead at 31
Alum C.J. Harris Dead at 31
Fans says Prince Louis is ‘not sure’ how to behave
Fans says Prince Louis is ‘not sure’ how to behave
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story