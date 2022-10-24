SRK expresses India’s victory over Pakistan on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan may have been busy filming scenes for his future movies, but he certainly made time to witness India’s match versus Pakistan.

Shah Rukh Khan may have been busy filming scenes for his future movies, but he certainly made time to witness India’s match versus Pakistan. As with everyone else, Shah Rukh is ecstatic that India won the match today. The entire nation is celebrating the victory and praising Virat Kohli’s performance. SRK utilised Twitter to share his elation.

“Happy Diwali begins immediately!”

Currently, King Khan is filming for Atlee’s Jawan. Sunday, despite his busy schedule, the actor was able to see India’s impressive victory over Pakistan. A while ago, the celebrity turned to Twitter to express his admiration for team India and Virat. He found it encouraging to witness Virat crying and smiling at the same time. After India won the match, his song Chak De India was playing in the backdrop.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted,”So good to see a great game of cricket. So wonderful to see India win. So brilliant to see @imVkohli batting….and so inspiring to see him cry and smile….and the background score of Chak de India!! Happy Diwali starts right now!!!” Have a look:

So good to see a great game of cricket. So wonderful to see India win. So brilliant to see @imVkohli batting….and so inspiring to see him cry and smile….and the background score of Chak de India!! Happy Diwali starts right now!!! Advertisement — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 23, 2022

After he published the post, followers were observed using heart emoticons to express their approval. Some of them even mentioned Pathaan, his upcoming flick. And the New Year for your supporters will begin on January 25, 2023 #Pathaan, a fan commented. Another admirer remarked, “We witnessed the return of King Kohli! Now it’s up to you, King Khan LET’S GO !!”

Work ahead

Last seen in Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After five long years, the actor will ignite the silver screen with three films in 2023. In Pathaan, he returns alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Jawan and Dunki with Nayanthara and Taapsee Pannu, respectively.

