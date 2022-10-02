Suhana Khan miss Shanaya Kapoor as she posts pics from holiday

Suhana Khan shows Gauri Khan her photos before posting
Gauri Khan appears on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 with her...
Shanaya Kapoor enjoys visiting new places, as seen in her Instagram images. She tweeted a gorgeous photo from one of her travels on Sunday and dubbed it her “happy face.” In response, her best buddy Suhana Khan reacted by writing, “Miss u,” in the comment area. She also included a few “love you” emojis.
Shanaya is pictured posing in an infinity pool in the image. She grinned for the camera while donning a white bikini. The vast sea can be seen in the backdrop, and there are hints of flora all around a structure that resembles an artistic pagoda. As soon as Shanaya published the photo, people inundated her with expressions of support.
Suhana, meantime, is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter. She will make her industry debut shortly, much like Shanaya did. For the 2023 Netflix film The Archies, she has collaborated with Zoya Akhtar. Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, will also make their cinematic debuts. The project will also include Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja because the plot is an Indian adaption of the Archies Comics.
