Suhana Khan miss Shanaya Kapoor as she posts pics from holiday

  • Shanaya Kapoor tweeted a gorgeous photo from one of her travels on Sunday and dubbed it her “happy face.”
  • Shanaya is pictured posing in an infinity pool in the image.
  • In response, her best buddy Shanaya Kapoor reacted by writing, “Miss u,” in the comment area.
Shanaya Kapoor enjoys visiting new places, as seen in her Instagram images. She tweeted a gorgeous photo from one of her travels on Sunday and dubbed it her “happy face.” In response, her best buddy Suhana Khan reacted by writing, “Miss u,” in the comment area. She also included a few “love you” emojis.

Shanaya is pictured posing in an infinity pool in the image. She grinned for the camera while donning a white bikini. The vast sea can be seen in the backdrop, and there are hints of flora all around a structure that resembles an artistic pagoda. As soon as Shanaya published the photo, people inundated her with expressions of support.

The parents of Shanaya are Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. With the release of Bedhadak, directed by Karan Johar, she will make her Bollywood debut. Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada are also included. The first round of filming is expected to begin on the project next year.

Suhana, meantime, is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter. She will make her industry debut shortly, much like Shanaya did. For the 2023 Netflix film The Archies, she has collaborated with Zoya Akhtar. Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, will also make their cinematic debuts. The project will also include Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja because the plot is an Indian adaption of the Archies Comics.

Mihir recently remarked that he had never seen a starry atmosphere surrounding Suhana and the others while they were working together. “I’m being completely honest, just as with every co-star I masti. We are all actors, artists, and creators. Therefore, regardless of where we come from, when we first meet, all of us just want to create something (with our art). We simply enjoy working together, Mihir stated in an interview.

