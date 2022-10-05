Advertisement
Edition: English
Sunny Kaushal in Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey’s “Haseen Dillruba 2?”

Articles
Sunny Kaushal in Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey’s “Haseen Dillruba 2?”

  • One of the most adaptable actresses in the Hindi film business is Taapsee Pannu.
  • Her performances in movies like Thappad, Pink, Manmarziyaan, and Badla, to name a few, have won her a lot of admiration and love.
  • Fans recently praised her for the role she played in Dobaaraa, one of the year’s most critically acclaimed movies.
  • And this upcoming Bollywood starlet is eagerly anticipating “Haseen Dillruba 2.”
Alongside Vikrant Massey, Pannu will play the protagonist character in “Haseen Dillruba 2.” The movie is being directed by Jayprad Desai and Aanand L Rai. Our suspicions have grown, though, and we’re wondering if actress Sunny Kaushal is in the movie. Actually, Taapsee Pannu’s most recent Instagram story makes me think of this.

Taapsee is pictured on her Instagram story with Vikrant Massey, her co-star from the movie, as well as Sunny Kaushal, writer/co-producer Kanika Dhillon, directors Aanand L. Rai and Jayprad Desai, and producers Bhushan Kumar and Himanshu Sharma. While clicking on the narrative, the Haseen Dilruba music can be heard in the background. View the images right here.

The intention to make “Haseen Dillruba” was also to bring in the groovy pulp stories that we’ve always had as part of Hindi literature, the writer Kanika explained in detail to ETimes when asked about the movie. After the movie came out, the works of Surendra Mohan Pathak ji and Ved Prakash ji were discussed, which was a major takeaway for me as the writer. Sydney Sheldon and James Hadley Chase were part of our upbringing, but pulp Hindi writers are scarcely mentioned. There is a vast amount of Hindi pulp literature out there, but no one has created films about it or promoted it.

Taapsee Pannu was most recently seen attending Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. The young actress undoubtedly has a full agenda planned.

