Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sushmita Sen plays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali

Sushmita Sen plays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali

Articles
Advertisement
Sushmita Sen plays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali

Sushmita Sen plays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali

Advertisement
  • Sushmita Sen, who triumphed in the beauty pageant almost thirty years ago, brought honour to her nation and won millions of fans with her charm, attractiveness, and acting prowess.
  • Sushmita made her cinematic debut with the 1996 movie Dasta.
  • She disclosed that she will play transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the film Taali
Advertisement

Since then, she has been in a number of films, including Biwi No. 1, Aaghaaz, Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Samay: When Time Strikes, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Do Knot Disturb, and others. With a brand-new online series, the actress is returned to delight her fans once more.

Also Read

Shreegauri Sawant played by Sushmita Sen:

Recently, Sushmita revealed her new web series on her social media accounts. The actor disclosed that she will play transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the film Taali. Sushmita posted the initial view with the caption: “Taali – बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी ! #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant. Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” The release date has not yet been made public.

See Sushmita Sen’s first LOOK here:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Also Read

Are Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen no longer a couple?
Are Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen no longer a couple?

When Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi made their romance official a little...

Sushmita recently shared a photo on Instagram with the announcement that she is getting ready for a new web series. “Sun Set..Sen Rise!!! Life has been crazy busy…getting ready to shoot a brand new Web Series…one that has my heart!! I miss you guys & love you beyond!!! #duggadugga,” she wrote

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cardinal George Pell dies aged 81
Cardinal George Pell dies aged 81
Prince Harry Reflects on Meghan Markle's Miscarriage
Prince Harry Reflects on Meghan Markle's Miscarriage
Prince Harry claims Queen Elizabeth told Meghan Markle the
Prince Harry claims Queen Elizabeth told Meghan Markle the "Best Way to Induce Labor."
Adam Rich 'Didn't Care About Being Famous
Adam Rich 'Didn't Care About Being Famous
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed expecting second baby
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed expecting second baby
Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan
Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story