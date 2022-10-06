Sushmita Sen plays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali

Sushmita Sen, who triumphed in the beauty pageant almost thirty years ago, brought honour to her nation and won millions of fans with her charm, attractiveness, and acting prowess.

Sushmita made her cinematic debut with the 1996 movie Dasta.

She disclosed that she will play transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the film Taali

Since then, she has been in a number of films, including Biwi No. 1, Aaghaaz, Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Samay: When Time Strikes, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Do Knot Disturb, and others. With a brand-new online series, the actress is returned to delight her fans once more.

Shreegauri Sawant played by Sushmita Sen:

Recently, Sushmita revealed her new web series on her social media accounts. The actor disclosed that she will play transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the film Taali. Sushmita posted the initial view with the caption: “Taali – बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी ! #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant. Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” The release date has not yet been made public.

See Sushmita Sen’s first LOOK here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita recently shared a photo on Instagram with the announcement that she is getting ready for a new web series. “Sun Set..Sen Rise!!! Life has been crazy busy…getting ready to shoot a brand new Web Series…one that has my heart!! I miss you guys & love you beyond!!! #duggadugga,” she wrote