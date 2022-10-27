Swara Bhasker says the media works in ‘weird, harsh’ system

Swara Bhasker wrote a touching letter to the media.

Recently, Swara Bhasker wrote a touching letter to the media. The actor recently attended some Diwali parties held by actor-friend Sonam Kapoor and the Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla design team. The actor shared a note on Instagram Stories about celebrities celebrating together as paparazzi worked nonstop to take their pictures. Swara added that the photographers operate in a “strange and severe eco-system,” spending time away from their families even during holidays to capture celebrities entering and exiting different Diwali parties.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Diwali, Swara Bhasker had shared a paparazzi post of herself, and written, “The business of celebrity is a strange thing and dependent on many factors and many people… one such bunch are the paparazzi. The other is the service industry. I often wonder guiltily as we get papped, whether (in our image hungry age) the paps ever get to celebrate festivals with their near and dear ones.”

Swara added that celebrities nowadays wouldn’t exist without the paparazzi snapping pictures of them. The actor continued to write in her note, “I mean I know it’s a job they’re doing, but still. It’s a weird and harsh eco-system really… and we are all part of it! Anyway. Happy Diwali to the good old Paparazzi! Aap nahi hotey toh hum nahi hotey (if you were not there, neither would we be there)! Happy Diwali!”

Swara had recently shared photos from Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali party that was held at the actor’s Mumbai home. Swara and Sonam were seen together in Veere Di Wedding (2018). Swara’s last release was Jahaan Chaar Yaar, which did not perform well at the box office. The film had released on September 16, and also featured Meher Vij, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Chopra. Swara will be seen next in Mrs Falani, which is scheduled to be released next year.