Throwback Thursday: Alia Bhatt compared the Kapoors and Bhatts

One of the most well-known actresses in Indian cinema, Alia Bhatt is ready to mark ten years in the industry.

She made her acting debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year before gradually rising to fame

She wed Ranbir Kapoor in April of this year, and soon after, the exciting pair revealed they were expecting a child.

She became famous through films like 2 States, Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, and most recently Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, the latter of which was produced by her own company, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alia discussed her upbringing in a nuclear family and how she has integrated into the enormous Kapoor family in a nostalgic interview. She described how her family, which consists just of her sister and parents, is structured like a nuclear unit. She uttered: “I have been brought up between me, my mum (Soni Razdan), my sister (Shaheen Bhatt), and my father (Mahesh Bhatt). That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing. Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute. I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family that it has given me a totally new layer in my life.” Alia Bhatt is now a necessary member of the Kapoor clan.

With her performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, Alia won over everyone. While Darlings attracted the most number of views for a Bollywood film on the OTT platform it was released in, Gangubai Kathiawadi emerged as one of Bollywood’s few hits of 2022. Her movie Brahmastra has surpassed The Kashmir Files to become the highest-grossing Hindi original movie of the year. She will appear in the Hollywood blockbuster Heart Of Stone and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in addition to the movies already listed. Her road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, has currently been postponed.