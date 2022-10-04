Tickets for Amitabh Bachchan’s “Goodbye” will cost INR 150 on day of release

Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, is the first movie to implement the lower pricing scheme; on the day of release

Tickets will be sold for INR 150

This information was released by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in a video starring Bachchan. “The #Goodbye family has something exciting for you and your family! This Friday (7th October), book your tickets at a special price of ₹150/- and take your family through a roller coaster ride of emotions, drama and lots of love! Watch #Goddbye in cinemas near

Rashmika Mandanna is going to make her debut in the Bollywood film industry with the film Goodbye. In addition to that, it stars the well-known actress Neena Gupta.

The comedy-drama that will be directed by Vikas Bahl and focus on the ups and downs experienced by the Bhalla family will be a film with a lighthearted tone.

It has been reported by IndianExpress that the release date for Goodbye would be October 7th, 2022.