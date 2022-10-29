Tiger Shroff and Neena Gupta REACTS to Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has found a new way to heat up the internet.

The actor played a male gynecologist in Doctor G.

He’ll appear in Aanand L Rai’s “An Action Hero,” He’ll star in “Dream Girl 2” with Ananya Panday.

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana, one of India’s most talented and versatile actors, has swept the internet. With nearly 17 million Instagram followers, any social media development involving the Vicky Donor actor will be noticed. Ayushmann Khurrana posted a shirtless photo with an intriguing caption on Friday night.

We’ve summarised Ayushmann’s recent headlines for those who don’t know. The talented actor played a male gynecologist in Doctor G. Rakul Preet Singh co-starred. The film opened recently to positive reviews.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram

Ayushmann has found a new way to heat up the internet while Doctor G’s makers celebrate the film’s success. On Friday, the Badhaai Ho actor posted a shirtless photo and asked, “May I come in? Time for some action. जल्द ही कुछ बताऊँगा, कि अगली दफ़ा कब आऊँगा.”

Tiger Shroff and Neena Gupta responded to his post, leaving fans wondering what’s on his mind. Tiger threw fire and heart emojis. Neeta Gupta asked what his caption meant.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

On the work front, Ayushmann made his film debut in 2012 with the romantic comedy Vicky Donor, where he played a sperm donor and received praise. Andhadhun’s Khurrana won the National Film Award for Best Actor.

He’ll appear in Aanand L Rai’s “An Action Hero.” He’ll star in “Dream Girl 2” with Ananya Panday.

Advertisement

Also Read Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2 release date preponed Dream Girl's release date has been moved up. It was moved from...